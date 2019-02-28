Devendra Fadnavis approves Rs 16K-cr budget for MMRDA for FY20

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday approved Rs 16,909.10 crore budget for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the financial year 2019-20.

The ambitious 10 metro projects have received Rs 7,486.50 crore including Rs 100 crore for the Metro Bhavan, which the authority has proposed to develop at Aarey colony in suburban Goregaon.

The Metro Bhavan will be an operation and control centre for all 13 corridors in the city as also the metropolitan region.

The 10 metro lines include Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro-1 (Rs 98 crore), Dahisar to DN Nagar Metro-2A (Rs 1,895 crore), DN Nagar to Mandale Metro-2B (Rs 519.60 crore), Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 (Rs 650 crore), Wadala to Kasarvadavali Metro-4 (Rs 1,337 crore), Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan Metro-5 (Rs 150 crore), Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli Metro-6 (Rs 800 crore), Andheri (East) to Dahisar (East) Metro-7 (Rs 1,921 crore), Gaimukh to Shivaji Chowk Metro-10 (Rs 5 crore), Wadala to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Metro-11 (Rs 5 crore) and Kalyan to Taloja Metro-12 (Rs 5 crore).

A sum of Rs 210 crore have been allocated to the memorials of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Balasaheb Thackeray, which are coming up at Indu Mills Compound and Mayor's Bungalow, respectively, both at Dadar.

"The intent is simple and focus positive. If the Metro is compelling for better future, following the principles of great leaders is compulsory" Fadnavis said. He further noted that while infrastructure is the need of the hour, memorials will keep us rooted to our illustrious history.

"We will only achieve total development with past, present, future and environment hand in hand and will attain it sooner than later," Fadnavis added.

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) and Virar-Alibaug Multi-Modal Corridor are the two other big ticket infra projects that have been allocated Rs 3,000 crore and Rs 2,250 crore, respectively.

The Budget has spared Rs 704.20 crore for the Surya Regional Water Supply scheme which will help provide ample water to the 20 lakh residents of the Mira-Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporations through 88-km long pipeline starting from Suryanagar.

The Authority has allocated Rs 150 crore for the 11.28-km long second phase of monorail from Wadala to Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk.

Besides this, the other projects are Extended Mumbai Urban Infrastructure Project (Rs 800 crore including land acquisition), Mumbai Urban Transport Project (Rs 500.10 crore), development of road network outside the metropolitan region (Rs 143 crore), extension of Santacruz-Chembur Link Road up to Vakola and construction of elevated road from BKC to Western Express Highway (Rs 100 crore), elevated road at Chheda Nagar (Rs 75 crore) and infrastructure development inside the Kalina University Campus (Rs 54 crore).