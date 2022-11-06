Development of cities essential for growth: Union Minister of State

The development of cities in the country is essential for ensuring growth of the nation, said Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore on Sunday.

Speaking during the concluding session of the 15th Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference and Expo in Kochi, he said new suggestions and thoughts were required to carry urban transport sector forward.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had, on November 4, jointly inaugurated the conference and expo.

"...for the country to develop, it was essential that cities developed. This, in turn, will ensure that development spreads to rural areas... the country is on the path to becoming 'Ek Bharat, Shreshta Bharat, Swastha Bharat," he said.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, addressing the valedictory session, said implementing an efficient and sustainable transport system would be fruitful only when the idea of mobility becomes wholly inclusive.

"The culture was remarkable in that its thought-leaders never advocated for exclusiveness. On the other hand, they suggested extraordinary brilliance, power, energy, beauty and capability anywhere be viewed as a manifestation of the splendour of the supreme spirit," Khan said.

The Governor added that mobility was changing at an exponential rate and would continue to do so at a faster pace in the future. He suggested sustainable urban mobility to become a part of the development process, quick decision- making and successful implementation were essential.

UMI 2023 - Delhi was jointly launched by Khan Kishore on the theme - 'Integrated and Resilient Urban Transport'. The Awards for 'Excellence in Urban Transport' were also distributed at the function.

State Transport Minister Antony Raju, speaking on the occasion, said the Central and State governments have introduced several projects to revamp the public transport system and listed the initiatives, including 'Grama Vandi'.

"Diesel for these services are sponsored by local self-government bodies. Now that the government at the Centre has appreciated us for our ventures, several of the self-government bodies have now come forward to take up the initiative. The city circular services is another such initiative," he said, adding that the State government was giving subsidies to electric autos and charger stations.

Senior officials from the Central and State governments, policy-makers, managing directors of Metro rail companies, chief executives of transport undertakings, international experts, professionals, academicians and students participated in the three-day event.

The conference was organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in collaboration with the government of Kerala on the theme - 'Azadi@75-Sustainable Aatma Nirbhar Urban Mobility'.