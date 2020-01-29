App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 11:34 AM IST | Source: PTI

Developed nations not acting on reducing carbon emissions: Prakash Javadekar

Speaking at the 20th edition of the World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS) held here, the minister said since 1990, "the world has reduced annual carbon emissions only by half per cent and a lot needs to be done."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said it is the responsibility of developed nations to reduce annual carbon emissions first but no action is being taken by them.

Speaking at the 20th edition of the World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS) held here, the minister said since 1990, "the world has reduced annual carbon emissions only by half per cent and a lot needs to be done."

WSDS 2020 is a three-day flagship event organised by TERI (The Energy and Resources Institute), being held at the India Habitat Centre from January 29-31 that will focus on 2030 sustainable development goals.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 29, 2020 11:28 am

tags #carbon emissions #Current Affairs #India #Prakash Javadekar #World Sustainable Development Summit

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.