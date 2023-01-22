 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Deve Gowda writes to PM Modi: 'Ask steel ministry to drop VISL closure plan, it will affect 20,000 families'

Moneycontrol News
Jan 22, 2023 / 05:41 PM IST

There is only one public sector steel industry situated in Karnataka, and if is closed, "it will adversely affect 20,000 families' livelihood", Gowda said.

Former Prime Minister and JD(S) chief Deve Gowda

The Ministry of Steel should be directed to drop the plan for the closure of Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Limited (VISL), as such a move will adversely affect the livelihood of 20,000 families, said former prime minister Deve Gowda, in a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

VISL, based in Karnataka's Bhadravathi, is reportedly set for privatisation, with the steel ministry planning to offload its entire stake in the company.

Gowda, in his letter, said the Centre should take measures aimed at the revival of VISL instead of privatising it.

"Sir, you're well aware that only one public sector steel industry is situated in Karnataka i.e., VISL, Bhadravati, if that plant was closed it will adversely affect 20,000 families' livelihood," stated the letter dated January 15, which was tweeted by the JD(S) supremo on January 22.

Also Read | In Graphic Detail: The mismatch between centre’s goals and realised proceeds in disinvestment

"Sir, with my knowledge on the potential of the workforce and the prevailing working culture at VISL, I sincerely hope that with a few crores of investment, this company can be transformed as a profitable venture and can further contribute to the development of 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' by catering to the varied departments like Defence, Nuclear, Automobile, Railway sectors etc," Gowda added.