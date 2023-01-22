Deve Gowda writes to PM Modi: 'Ask steel ministry to drop VISL closure plan, it will affect 20,000 families'

Former Prime Minister and JD(S) chief Deve Gowda

The Ministry of Steel should be directed to drop the plan for the closure of Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Limited (VISL), as such a move will adversely affect the livelihood of 20,000 families, said former prime minister Deve Gowda, in a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

VISL, based in Karnataka's Bhadravathi, is reportedly set for privatisation, with the steel ministry planning to offload its entire stake in the company.

Gowda, in his letter, said the Centre should take measures aimed at the revival of VISL instead of privatising it.

"Sir, you're well aware that only one public sector steel industry is situated in Karnataka i.e., VISL, Bhadravati, if that plant was closed it will adversely affect 20,000 families' livelihood," stated the letter dated January 15, which was tweeted by the JD(S) supremo on January 22.

"Sir, with my knowledge on the potential of the workforce and the prevailing working culture at VISL, I sincerely hope that with a few crores of investment, this company can be transformed as a profitable venture and can further contribute to the development of 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' by catering to the varied departments like Defence, Nuclear, Automobile, Railway sectors etc," Gowda added.

Gowda's letter comes months before the assembly elections in Karnataka, where his party, the JD(S), is seen as the third major political force apart from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

The ex-PM said he has come to know that under the central government's disinvestment policy feature, in non-strategic sectors, central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) will be privatised, otherwise shall be closed, and accordingly, the Steel Authority of India (SAIL) management has started the closure activities of VISL.

VISL was merged with SAIL in 1998. Gowda noted that he had, under his tenure as the prime minister in 1996, initiated the action to merge VISL with Steel Authority of India. The main intention of the merger with SAIL was to upgrade technology through managerial support for the modernisation of VISL through an investment of Rs 650 crore.

"But unfortunately, it did not materialise," Gowda pointed out.

Further suggesting that this plant has a massive capability to produce more than 700 grades of alloy and special steels catering to the requirements of ordnance factories, nuclear complex, wheel and axle units, automobiles etc, he said, "Hence, there is a dire need for revival of the unit by inducing investment, further attach it to parent units i.e., Steel Authority of India Limited."

Also, an extent of 150-acre captive iron ore mines have been allocated to VISL in Ramanadurga area of Ballari district from the Government of Karnataka and the process for the start of mining is at an advanced stage, and it is expected that the mine will be operational by 2024, he added.

With PTI inputs.