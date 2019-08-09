App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 07:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Deve Gowda presses PM to declare Karntaka floods as national disaster of severe nature

12 people have lost their lives in flood and rain-related incidents in the state in last few days.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Army personnel carry out rescue operation in a flood affected area, in Belgaum district, Friday, Aug 9, 2019. As per the last count, nearly 44,000 people have been evacuated from flood-hit and rain-affected areas of Karnataka where the rain fury has left nine people dead in the past few days. (PTI)
Army personnel carry out rescue operation in a flood affected area, in Belgaum district, Friday, Aug 9, 2019. As per the last count, nearly 44,000 people have been evacuated from flood-hit and rain-affected areas of Karnataka where the rain fury has left nine people dead in the past few days. (PTI)

JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda on August 9 pressed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare the floods in Karnataka as a national disaster of severe nature.

The former Prime Minister said the flood situation in the State has worsened. "I strongly urge @PMOIndia to declare the floods in Karnataka as National disaster of severe nature and extend additional support at the earliest," Gowda tweeted.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said in the district headquarters town of Bagalkote earlier on August 9 that 12 people have lost their lives in flood and rain-related incidents in the last few days.

Flood and heavy downpour have left a trail of destruction in several districts in North, coastal and Malnad region of the state, continuing to pile up misery on tens of thousands of people, official sources said.

First Published on Aug 9, 2019 07:36 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Karnataka

