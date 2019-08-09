Deve Gowda presses PM to declare Karntaka floods as national disaster of severe nature

12 people have lost their lives in flood and rain-related incidents in the state in last few days.
JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda on August 9 pressed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare the floods in Karnataka as a national disaster of severe nature.
The former Prime Minister said the flood situation in the State has worsened. "I strongly urge @PMOIndia to declare the floods in Karnataka as National disaster of severe nature and extend additional support at the earliest," Gowda tweeted.
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said in the district headquarters town of Bagalkote earlier on August 9 that 12 people have lost their lives in flood and rain-related incidents in the last few days.