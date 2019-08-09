Deve Gowda presses PM to declare Karntaka floods as national disaster of severe nature

Army personnel carry out rescue operation in a flood affected area, in Belgaum district, Friday, Aug 9, 2019. As per the last count, nearly 44,000 people have been evacuated from flood-hit and rain-affected areas of Karnataka where the rain fury has left nine people dead in the past few days. (PTI)

JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda on August 9 pressed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare the floods in Karnataka as a national disaster of severe nature.

The former Prime Minister said the flood situation in the State has worsened. "I strongly urge @PMOIndia to declare the floods in Karnataka as National disaster of severe nature and extend additional support at the earliest," Gowda tweeted.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said in the district headquarters town of Bagalkote earlier on August 9 that 12 people have lost their lives in flood and rain-related incidents in the last few days.