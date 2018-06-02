Deve Gowda had no say in ministry formation, portfolio allocation: H D Kumaraswamy

Rubbishing reports that JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda had a say in ministry formation and portfolio allocation in the JDS-Congress cabinet, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy today he had only given the nod to finalising the portfolio list.

"I have come across media reports that Deve Gowda played a role in formation of the ministry and allocation of portfolios. This is far from the truth. He only gave the nod to finalising the portfolio list" he told reporters here. Kumaraswamy also denied any standoff between H D Revanna (JDS) and D K Shivakumar (Congress) for getting the energy portfolio for their respective parties.

"There is also no truth in the reported standoff between Revanna and D K Shivakumar over the energy portfolio." "Shri Venugopalji (Congress general secretary in-charge of Karnataka K C Venugopal) held talks with Deve Gowda to finalise the (portfolio) list.

He had no role in any issue pertaining to ministry formation and allocation of portfolios," he said. Shivakumar, who had kept Congress and JDS legislators together after the fractured mandate and prevented defections, is reportedly unhappy over the party high command not rewarding him with the Deputy Chief Minister's post.

He had also held the energy portfolio in the previous Congress government. Kumaraswamy said it was true he had asked for the finance portfolio since he had huge responsibilities to fulfil as he had made promises to the people. On setting up of the Cauvery Water Management Authority by the Centre, Kumaraswamy said the JDS-Congress government would decide on next course of action after consulting legal ane engineering experts.

"We will take the next course of action after discussing the issue on setting up of CMA by the central government with legal and engineering experts," he said. In the gazette notification, the Ministry of Water Resources said it has framed a scheme constituting the CMA and CWRC to give effect to the decision of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal as modified by the Supreme Court order.

On February 16, the Supreme Court had directed the Centre to form CMA within six weeks in a verdict that marginally increased Karnataka's share of Cauvery water, reduced the allocation for Tamil Nadu and sought to settle the protracted water dispute between the two southern states. Replying to a query, Kumaraswamy said the government would start work towards preparing the new budget in three to four days, which would also include new schemes.

Asked about the fate of the schemes implemented by previous government, he said schemes benefiting the people would be continued. "There is no question their withdrawal or discontinuance," he said. "We are also working towards conducting a joint session," (of the assembly), he added. Meanwhile JD(S) secretary general Danish Ali said the portfolios would be shared without any hassle. "Congress and JD(S) will distribute portfolios to the aspirants without any hassle," he told PTI. "We will take care. It is not a major problem for both of us," he said.