App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 03, 2019 08:26 AM IST | Source: PTI

Deve Gowda could be 'dark horse' for PM post: Prakash Ambedkar

Ambedkar, convener of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), said former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda could be a "dark horse" for the post.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar claimed neither Narendra Modi nor Rahul Gandhi will become the next prime minister and someone from the "Third Front" may occupy the coveted post after the elections.

Ambedkar, convener of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), said former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda could be a "dark horse" for the post.

The VBA, a political front floated by Ambedkar and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, contested all the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, where voting ended last month.

Interacting with mediapersons at the Mumbai Press Club, the grandson of Dalit icon B R Ambedkar sounded confident about the VBA doing well in the elections.

related news

"According to my estimate, no party is going to get a majority and therefore neither Narendra Modi nor Rahul Gandhi will get a chance to become the prime minister.

"Someone from the Third Front may emerge as a surprise candidate to occupy this coveted post. Who will be PM is a wild guess as of now. But I foresee Deve Gowda could be a dark horse for the Prime Minister's post," he said.

Ambedkar said the JDS leader from Karnataka will be an acceptable PM candidate for the non-BJP and non-Congress parties.

"The BJP is not going to get a majority and in that case, Modi will not become the prime minister. On the other hand, the Congress has rivals in each state and heads of regional parties in those states will not accept a prime minister from the Congress party," the former MP claimed.

The Dalit leader said the BJP will get 148-200 Lok Sabha seats, while the Congress's tally will be around 100. The rest of the seats will be shared by regional parties and outfits like the VBA.

Talking about his own outfit's performance, he said the VBA has "succeeded" in getting the support of new generation of Muslim voters, which is quite encouraging.

"We could form a Dalit-Muslim aghadi (front)," he said, adding the Lok Sabha poll outcome will have a bearing on the Maharashtra assembly elections slated for later this year.
First Published on May 3, 2019 08:17 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Blake Lively pregnant with third child as she unveils bump beside Ryan ...

Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra ends engagement with Ishi ...

Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Sara Ali Khan are the Instagramm ...

Tara Sutaria takes a U-turn, Kangana Ranaut is no more her role model!

IPL 2019 Highlights: Mumbai Indians become third team to qualify for t ...

Exclusive: Will Nawazuddin Siddiqui play Asaram Bapu in the controvers ...

Student Of The Year 2 actor Ananya Panday admits having a crush on Kar ...

CBSE class 12 results 2019: Smriti Irani’s son makes her proud, here ...

Curvalicious Kareena Kapoor Khan burns the internet with her oomph, wi ...

Jacqueline Fernandez Urges All to Help Sri Lanka Recover from Easter S ...

Priyanka Chopra is a Cute Bridesmaid With Floral Headband at Sophie Tu ...

Mob Lynches 44-Year-Old Man in Bihar on Suspicion of Cattle Theft

Watch IAF Sukhoi Su-30MKI Fighter Jet Operate from Civil Airport of Gu ...

Refusing to be a Docile Force in UP, Congress May Dent Prospects of Bo ...

World Cup Redux: India's Only Win in First Two Editions

Afghan Fan Recreates ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy With Grass, Stumps t ...

Hunger Games: Restaurant Owner in Austria Hurls Plates, Abuses Diners ...

Google Has Reviewed 1 Million YouTube Videos For Suspected Terrorism C ...

103 trains cancelled, 4 diverted due to cyclone Fani

India's April jobless rate rises to 7.6 percent: CMIE

Masood Azhar's designation as global terrorist a win for India, but wi ...

Cyclone Fani: Here's how it was named and what it means

Flying to Bhubaneswar amid cyclone Fani? Here is what you need to know

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to remain flat following A ...

Top stocks to watch out for on May 3: Wipro, Tata Motors, Bharti Airte ...

Top brokerage calls for May 3: Credit Suisse maintains 'outperform' on ...

Here are all the bulk deals and block deals of May 2

Blank movie review: Karan Kapadia is impressive, Sunny Deol tired in a ...

Independent candidates from Varanasi accuse EC of bias towards Narendr ...

Farmer suicides in Marathwada: Chronic drought, patchy implementation ...

Venezuela unrest: Daily life resumes after two days of violent clashes ...

Banks allowed to declare defaulting IL&FS, group companies accounts as ...

Madrid Open 2019: Roger Federer's claycourt return promises great thin ...

Jal Sahelis: How women across Bundelkhand are reviving water harvestin ...

The Queer Take: Embracing the hidden parts of your life by casting asi ...

Pixel 3a and 3a XL launch: All you need to know about the 'budget Pixe ...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.