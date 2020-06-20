App
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2020 09:58 AM IST | Source: PTI

Determined to deliver, geared up for any contingency: IAF chief

Addressing a Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) at Air Force Academy (AFA) Dundigal, here he said the air force is determined to deliver and will never let the supreme sacrifice made by our brave soldiers at Galwan in Ladakh go in vain.

PTI

The Air Force is determined to deliver and is well prepared and suitably deployed to respond to any contingency, IAF chief, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said here on Saturday.

Addressing a Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) at Air Force Academy (AFA) Dundigal, here he said the air force is determined to deliver and will never let the supreme sacrifice made by our brave soldiers at Galwan in Ladakh go in vain.

"...it should be very clear that we are well prepared and suitably deployed to respond to any contingency. I assure the nation that we are determined to deliver and will never let the sacrifice of our braves of Galwan go in vain," he said.

The gallant actions of our soldiers who lost their lives during the confrontation with the Chinese forces has demonstrated the resolve to protect the sovereignty of our country at any cost, he asserted.

First Published on Jun 20, 2020 09:41 am

tags #China #Galwan valley #India #India China border news #India-China border tension

