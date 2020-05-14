App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 08:48 AM IST | Source: PTI

Detention of Shah Faesal extended by 3 months under PSA

Faesal, who has been under detention after scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, was booked under the PSA in February this year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has extended the detention of former IAS officer-turned-politician Shah Faesal under the controversial Public Safety Act (PSA) by three months, an official said on Wednesday.

His detention was extended barely hours before it was to come to an end on Wednesday.

Close

The PSA has two sections, 'public order' and 'threat to the security of the state'. The former allows detention for three months which can be extended to a year and the latter for two years.

related news

Faesal was stopped from taking a flight to Istanbul at the Delhi airport during the intervening night of August 13 and 14 last year and flown back to Srinagar, where he was detained.

The former bureaucrat from Jammu and Kashmir had floated the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement party after resigning from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

First Published on May 14, 2020 08:44 am

tags #India #Jammu #Kashmir #Public Safety Act #Shah Faesal

