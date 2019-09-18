Detained J&K politicians will be released 'in less than 18 months': MoS Jitendra Singh in reference to Emergency

In addition, when asked about the restoration of statehood to J&K, Singh said it will not take 72 years, which was another dig at the continuation of Article 370 for seven decades
Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh has said that politicians detained in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 will be released in less than 18 months, The Indian Express has reported.
Pointing out that media persons and even Opposition leaders keep asking about the release of detained politicians in Jammu and Kashmir, Singh said “less than 18 months”, in an apparent reference to the Emergency, when Opposition leaders were jailed.
Recently there has been an outcry by opposition leaders, activists as well as journalists to free those politicians, who have been in detention since August 5, when the Centre had declared its decision to revoke the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir.
It’s obvious that the Government is trying to remove nationalist leaders like Farooq Abdullah Ji to create a political vacuum in Jammu & Kashmir that will be filled by terrorists.
Kashmir can then permanently be used as a political instrument to polarise the rest of India.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 17, 2019
In addition, when asked about the restoration of statehood to J&K, Singh said that it will not take 72 years, which was another dig at the continuation of Article 370 for seven decades. He added that statehood will be restored to Jammu and Kashmir as and when the situation normalizes.
The newspaper reported Singh accusing Kashmir-centric politicians of keeping the people in dark about Articles 370 and 35A in order to remain in power. He said that the vision of Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee for one flag, one Constitution and one Prime Minister was finally accomplished with the scrapping of the special status.
Singh added that there is no place for anti-national and separatist activities in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s regime.
When asked about outsiders getting jobs in Jammu and Kashmir, Singh said that every state and Union Territory has certain laws vis-à-vis recruitment of people. How many people from Kathua have gotten a job in Punjab, which has no special status, he asked.Singh added that the abrogation of Article 370 will initiate a new era of development in the state and people of all sections of society will benefit from it.