Detained J&K leaders can't comment on Article 370 for a year, says bond: Report

Political detainees in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) now need to sign a bond that stops them from publicly speaking about the recent developments in the state, such as abrogation of Article 370, to secure their release, according to a report by India Today.

Many politicians have been taken into preventive custody while mainstream leaders including two former chief ministers -- Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti -- have been either detained or placed under house arrest. This happened as Centre prepared to abrogate Article 370 in early August.

Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) from Srinagar and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah has also been placed under house arrest under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

According to the report, some detained leaders have been set free in the past few weeks. For this, they have had to sign a bond that bars them from “making any comment, issuing statements, making public speeches, and hold or participate in public assemblies related to the recent events in the state of Jammu and Kashmir” for one year, the report adds.

According to the report, the bond states that any such statement by the leaders has the "potential of endangering the peace and tranquillity and law and order in the state".

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the document.

The signatory has to deposit Rs 10,000 as “surety” and undertake to pay another Rs 40,000 as “surety” for any violation of the bond, the report suggests, citing the bond document.