Despite rising prices and shortage at home, India continues to export onion to Maldives

Amid prices of onion continuing to pinch the common man’s pocket, the Centre has informed Maldives that it will continue to export the bulb to the island nation at the same quantity as before, The Times of India has reported.

The Indian mission in Male, on November 10, said, “This is to confirm to our Maldivian friends that India will continue exporting onions to Maldives in spite of importing 100,000 tonnes to meet severe onion shortage in India and spiralling prices.”

Last week, the price of onion had crossed Rs 100 per kg in Delhi. The spike in price was reported due to low procurement from producing states.

India is currently importing onion from Afghanistan, Turkey, Iran and Egypt.

Maldives is wholly dependent on India for all of its essential commodities, which India will continue to provide to the island nation, sources have told the newspaper.



Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan had, on November 9, said India would be importing 1,00, 000 tonnes of onion to make up for the shortfall.

Onion prices are believed to be a bellwether figure for political popularity, and have even resulted in fall of governments.

Last month, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had rebuked her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for stopping the export of onions to her nation. The eastern neighbour was also compelled to import onions as a result of shortfall of the bulb in India.

At that time, Hasina had, in a lighter vain, told the newspaper, “There is a problem… you are not sending onions, so I am eating (food) without onions.”