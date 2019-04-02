App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 05:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Despite rank 5,600, getting nothing in govt college': Students rue reservation in Maharashtra medical colleges

PG aspirant Rohan Rao contends that the NEET examinations were held before the EWS and SEBC reservations were granted by the state, and therefore should not be applicable this year.

Jagyaseni Biswas
Picture for representation
Picture for representation
Whatsapp

Hundreds of aspiring young doctors in Maharashtra are dismayed and anguished. Reason?

The ghost of reservation is back now to haunt them.

Those applying for postgraduate diploma courses this year have been personally jilted since the state government introduced quotas for economically weaker sections (EWS) and socially and educationally backward classes (SEBC) late last year.

As per the final list released by the state common entrance test (CET) cell, 3,913 students are currently vying for 1,489 PG medical degree and diploma seats in the state-run and private colleges.

related news

As much as 50% seats are reserved in the state and the recently announced  10% and 16% of the seats go to candidates under EWS and SEBC quota takes the total reservation number to above 70%.

Sakshi Jain (name changed), a PG aspirant and pass out of Pune’s BJMC, says she feels personally attacked. “It's a horrible feeling to see a reserved candidate at a rank of 30,000 or 40,000 get seats in brilliant colleges. While at 5,600, I'm getting nothing in a government college.”

She adds: “There are 16 open seats for Paediatrics out of a total of 71. There are three open Psychiatry seats out of 14. I won't even get Psychiatry, which is my second option when I should have got it very easily at my rank.”

Some students have also claimed to be suffering from low self-esteem and depression since and are considering repeating a year or seeking admission to foreign colleges.

Like Sakshi, many other talented medical practitioners have taken the hit. While they know they cannot do much to change the system, they are hoping there would be a stay in implementation of the new quotas, which, if in place, would far exceed the total permissible limit of reservation at 50%.

Speaking about the same, another PG aspirant, Rohan Rao, contends, that the NEET examinations were held before the reservations were granted by the state, and therefore should not be applicable this year.

He added, that a petition on the same was filed before the Bombay High Court, which refused to stay the implementation for the time being and said it would give a verdict after a fortnight.

Rao points out, “That would not help the cause of open category students as the admission process would be mostly over by then and introducing a change in all of that would be way too cumbersome.”

The students now plan to move to the Supreme Court, hoping for relief at least for the current year.

Parents of some PG aspirants said as per a report by Hindustan Times, “This is a matter of the constitutional rights of our children and as per SC, reservation cannot exceed 50% in order to maintain equality, which the state of Maharashtra has failed to adhere to. We have very little option but to wait for the final hearing at the Bombay HC. Our next option is to seek help from the apex court.”

The students have also started a social media movement on the same using #murderofmerit and #savetheunreserved, where they are planning to tag politicians, journalists, officials, and all other concerned authorities, to ensure that the right people take cognisance of the issue.





 

Reservation has been a controversial subject in India for years. Experts have justified the need for reservation for the upliftment of socially and economically backward sections of the country.

Notably, in the 1993 Indra Sawhney vs Union of India case judgment the Supreme Court said that the total number of reserved seats/places/positions cannot exceed 50% of what is available and that under the constitutional scheme of reservation, economic backwardness alone could not be a criterion. The debate and anguish, however, continues.
First Published on Apr 2, 2019 05:18 pm

tags #India #Maharashtra

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress ...

Key Takeaways From Congress Manifesto For Lok Sabha Elections

Opposition Leaders Call Kiren Rijiju’s Assurance on Citizenship Bill ...

Mexican Rocker Armando Vega Gil Commits Suicide After #MeToo Accusatio ...

35 People Including Bride Taken Ill After Eating Food at Wedding

Umar Akmal Fined For Night Out in Dubai

Tributes Pour in From All Quarters for Legendary Director J Mahendran

Sachin Tendulkar Talks About Cops Stopping Him for Speeding: Watch Vid ...

No Full-time Foreign Coach for India’s Squash Players, Federation Op ...

Congress manifesto highlights: Jobs, minimum income support for poor, ...

Why India badly needs a rupee liquidity framework – Part II

The fiscal math behind Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme 'NYAY ...

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Jobs, agriculture distress could turn out to be ...

Why leading an airline in India requires unique management capabilitie ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends at new closing high, Nifty above 11,700; aut ...

HSBC bets big on Biocon, expects biosimilar sales to rise in US, EU ma ...

Buy Hero Motocorp & Tech Mahindra, says Gaurav Bissa of LKP Securities

Comfortable buying Nifty with a 1-2 year time frame, says BoB Capital

Lok Sabha election 2019: In Bhubaneswar, BJP pits former IAS officer a ...

Bharat Electronics in the dock for 'compromising' confidential IAF pro ...

SC order quashing 12 February RBI circular to give relief to power com ...

Beijing's white paper aimed at preventing revival of Tibet issue, keep ...

Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo on Stan Lee's final cameo, Reddit ...

Premier League: Arsenal move into third place after Aaron Ramsey, Alex ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Inside 'Baraf': The ice industry at Sassoon Docks which keeps Mumbai's ...

Google India VP Rajan Anandan quits after an 8-year stint to join Sequ ...

No Fathers in Kashmir Mid Movie Review: This Soni Razdan film is heavy ...

De De Pyaar De Trailer: Ajay Devgn evades question on Alok Nath and #M ...

IPL is on but Shah Rukh Khan catches up on some football with Mesut Oz ...

Soni Razdan gets bashed for her wish to have a meal in Pakistan, here ...

World Cup 2011: Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag get nostalgic rem ...

Urmila Matondkar enjoys Mumbai's favourite snack on her maiden campaig ...

Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List features Indians Simarpreet Singh and Yas ...

De De Pyaar De Trailer: Ajay Devgn getting sandwiched between Tabu and ...

Rajinikanth and Mahendran: The friendship that gave rise to a phenomen ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.