Despite internet clampdown, J&K gets record high attendance for UGC NET exam

Despite a clampdown on internet services in Jammu and Kashmir, over 83 percent of the candidates who had registered for the UGC NET exam from the newly-formed Union Territory showed up, second only to 84 percent in Kerala, The Times of India has reported.

In addition, J&K candidates also recorded a qualification rate of 10 percent as against the national average of 8.2 percent.

The UGC NET exam was the first exam held in J&K after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 and the bifurcation of the state into union territories. It was also held in Leh and Ladakh region for the first time.

The test saw a significant jump in attendance in comparison with those held in June 2019 and December 2018.

The National Eligibility Test (NET), also known as UGC NET, is an eligibility exam for the post of assistant professor and/or junior research fellowship (JRF), in Indian universities.

In another first, the National Testing Authority (NTA) will issue certificates of assistant professorship and fellowship letters within four days of the exam results being declared. Earlier, this use to take four months.

As per the results declared on December 31, a record 79,000 students have qualified. J&K held the second spot in the top five states with maximum attendance. Interestingly, Baramulla district, which purportedly is the hotbed for militancy in the Valley, registered the highest attendance of 94 percent.

In response to this, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal told the newspaper, “This shows the aspiration of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, and the government has created an environment where they can come out in large numbers.”