Maratha Kranti Morcha protests LIVE: Despite bandh called off, agitator hurt in lathicharge in Thane

Maratha Quota Stir Mumbai Update — 4 pm

Central Railway services on Thane-Vashi route remain suspended until further notice.

— Agitators set a BEST bus ablaze in Mankhurd, Navi Mumbai. No injuries were reported.

— Police used teargas to defuse protests in Kalamboli, Navi Mumbai. Police also resorted to lathicharge, according to reports.

— The police in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Satara districts were on their toes to prevent any law and order problem.

— In Aurangabad, a man, Jagannath Sonawane, who had consumed a poisonous substance yesterday during the protest, died today at a local government hospital.

— 9 public buses were attacked by agitators in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai.

— Agitators pelted stones on some buses in Mumbai, including Kanjurmarg and Bhandup areas.

—BEST partially suspended its services in some areas and expects to resume it when the situation improves.

— Protesters tried to block a road in Mankhurd, Chandivali, Jogeshwari and Kandivali, but the police dispersed them.

— In Bandra, Matunga and Mulund, protesters marched on roads and were seen requesting shopkeepers with folded hands to close their establishments.

— Agitators blocked some areas there, including the key Teen Hath Naka junction, resulting in huge traffic jams on the city's main entry and exit points.

— Contrary to their previous peaceful agitations, this time protesters tried to stop local trains on the Central Railway (CR) and the Western Railway (WR) corridors.

— Agitators also threw stones at trains passing through Thane and Ghansoli stations on the Harbour Linestations and services were halted briefly.