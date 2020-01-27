App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 27, 2020 10:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Despite anti-CAA protest, PM Modi & Amit Shah still popular among Indians: IANS-CVoter Survey

The ground reality shows that Narendra Modi remains the most preferred prime minister of India

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Despite massive nationwide opposition against the Centre's Citizenship Amendment Act, citizens weighed heavily in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, an IANS-CVoter ‘State of the Nation’ survey revealed.

The finding, released on January 26, shows that Modi remains the most preferred prime minister, with 66.4 percent of people surveyed expressing satisfaction with his performance.

Likewise, Shah’s performance as Home Minister received a thumb up as 50.7 percent respondents said they are 'very much satisfied'. A total of 25.2 percent respondents said they are 'satisfied to some extent', while 24.2 percent said they are not satisfied with him at all.

On the flip side, when it comes to the report card of Indian chief ministers, those of non-BJP ruled states fared much better than their BJP counterparts.

As per the survey report, in states like Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal and Odisha, more than half of the respondents have expressed satisfaction with incumbent CMs.

The survey result is crucial for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as the state is inching towards assembly elections on February 8.

As per the findings, a majority of the respondents have found Kejriwal's performance good, with 58.8 percent of them said they were very much satisfied with his performance, while 24.6 percent said they were satisfied to some extent. Only 16.6 percent respondents thought otherwise.

In contrast, in BJP-ruled states, the popularity of the CMs is below 40 percent. For instance, in Uttar Pradesh, 39.1 percent respondents said they are ‘very much satisfied’ with CM Yogi Adityanath, while in Gujarat, only 34 percent respondents are fully satisfied with CM Vijay Rupani's work.

The survey has a sample size of 30,240 people spread across all 543 Lok Sabha seat. It was conducted over 12 weeks till January 25, news agency IANS stated.

First Published on Jan 27, 2020 10:34 am

tags #Amit Shah #Arvind Kejriwal #Assembly Elections 2020 #Current Affairs #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.