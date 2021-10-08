Dera Sacha Sauda’s Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh convicted in Ranjit Singh murder case

File image of Dera Sacha Sauda Chief and murder accused Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

A special CBI court in Panchkula, Haryana, has convicted Dera Sacha Sauda leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and four others in the Ranjit Singh murder case.

The accused have been convicted under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC. The sentence will be announced on October 12, according to reports in the media.

Ranjit Singh, a supporter of the cult leader, was murdered on July 10, 2002. The CBI registered an FIR in the case on December 3, 2003 after a petition was filed by Ranjit Singh’s son Jagseer Singh, reports said.

Earlier on October 5, the Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissed a plea seeking transfer of the murder trial to another CBI court in Punjab. It is hearing the plea filed by Jagseer Singh, Live Law reported.

The Bench of Justice Avneesh Jhingan said the petitioner’s apprehensions were not reasonable, but based upon surmises and conjectures.