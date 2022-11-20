 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dera follower case: Main shooter arrested after brief encounter in Rajasthan

PTI
Nov 20, 2022 / 08:46 PM IST

The main shooter, identified as Ramjan Khan alias Raj Hooda, was injured in his leg in the shoot-out, said Promod Ban, head of the Anti-Gangster Task Force of the Punjab Police.

A suspected shooter involved in the murder of a Dera Sacha Sauda follower was arrested following a brief encounter in a joint operation by Punjab and Rajasthan police in Jaipur on Sunday, officials said.

In Jaipur, Additional DCP (East) Avanish Sharma said that Hooda was hiding in a flat with two others.

"The accused opened fire at police personnel during the raid prompting the police to retaliate. In the exchange of fire, he was injured and has been hospitalised," he said.

Police also arrested his two accomplices identified as Happy Mehla (19) and Sahil Mehla (18), both residents of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan.

Two pistols including a Chinese-made Star .30 caliber and .32 caliber were also recovered from their possession, said Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.