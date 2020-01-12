App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 12, 2020 10:37 AM IST | Source: PTI

Deputy superintendent of police detained with Hizbul, LeT militants in Kashmir

Officials said that the police officer is alleged to have been ferrying the militants from Shopian area, possibly out of the Valley

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

A deputy superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police was detained in a car along with two Hizbul Mujahdeen and Lashker-e-Taiba militants in south Kashmir, officials said on January 11 night.

Davinder Singh, who is presently posted as the deputy superintendent of police at the airport, was detained along with the top commander of Lashker-e-Taiba Naveed Babu and Altaf of Hizbul Mujahideen, they said.

The officials said that the police officer is alleged to have been ferrying the militants from Shopian area, possibly out of the valley.

Close

Deputy Inspector General of South Kashmir Atul Goyal was supervising the operation and caught the car at a police barricade at Mir Bazar in Kulgam of South Kashmir.

related news

The DIG, according to the eyewitness, lost his cool at the DySP.

Two AK rifles were seized from the car. A search was conducted at his residence and the police allegedly seized two pistols and one AK rifle, the officials said.

Senior police officials termed the Dy SP's involvement unfortunate.

Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh did not respond to repeated attempts to seek comments from him on the issue.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 12, 2020 10:32 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Kashmir #Police

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.