Deputy secretary in CM Kejriwal's office, 2 SDMs suspended by Delhi LG on corruption charges: Sources

Jun 22, 2022 / 07:51 PM IST

According to official sources, Lt. Governor V K Saxena has suspended two subdivisional magistrates (SDMs) and a deputy secretary from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's office due to corruption allegations.

A deputy secretary in Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's office and two sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) have been suspended by Lt Governor V K Saxena on corruption charges, official sources said on Wednesday.

Prakash Chandra Thakur posted as deputy secretary in the chief minister's office, Vasant Vihar SDM Harshit Jain and Vivek Vihar SDM Devender Sharma were suspended and disciplinary proceedings ordered against them, sources said.

The move reflected LG Saxena's commitment to zero tolerance to corruption and ensuring probity in the functioning of the government, one of the sources said. The lieutenant governor had on Monday suspended two assistant engineers of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) after finding lapses in the construction of EWS flats in Kalkaji Extension.

 

