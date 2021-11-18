MARKET NEWS

Depression over Bay of Bengal, to cross coast between Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh early on November 19

The depression lay over 300 km from here, the IMD said in a tweet.

Moneycontrol News
November 18, 2021 / 12:43 PM IST
A depression has formed over the Bay of Bengal and it will cross the coast between Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh by early November 19, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday, as rains lashed Chennai and its neighbouring districts, with forecast of more spells.

"A depression has formed over southwest Bay of Bengal at 0830 hours IST (8.30 am) of today, the 18th November about 310 km southeast of Chennai. To move west-northwestwards and cross north TN and adjoining south AP coasts by the early morning of 19th Nov," it said.

The weather office forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls as "very likely" over north Tamil Nadu and adjoining southern districts in the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, overnight rains lashed many parts of the city and its neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet, prompting the authorities to announce holiday for schools.

The city civic body officials said their manpower and equipment were on standby to engage in quick relief and rescue activities, should the need arise, since the metro had witnessed severe flooding and inundation just about a fortnight back following incessant rains.

In other districts like Tirunelveli and Pudukottai, sharp spells led to water stagnation and inundation in some areas. In neighbouring Puducherry, normal life was hit on Thursday following incessant rains since last night.

In neighbouring Puducherry, normal life was hit on Thursday following incessant rains since last night. Education Minister A Namassivayam announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal on Thursday in view of the heavy rains.

Most of the thoroughfares in the union territory were waterlogged as a result of the heavy downpour since Wednesday night, affecting traffic movement.

(With PTI inputs)
first published: Nov 18, 2021 12:43 pm

