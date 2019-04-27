App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 27, 2019 09:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Depression over Bay of Bengal intensifies into cyclonic storm

According to the Cyclone Warning Division of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Fani is very likely to reach near the coasts of north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh by the evening of April 30.

Representative image
A deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal developed into cyclonic storm 'Fani' on April 27, which will further intensify into a "severe cyclonic storm", the IMD said.

Cyclone Fani currently lays over east Equatorial Indian Ocean (EIO) and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal.

"According to our assessment, as of today, it will reach near the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu but it is unlikely that will make a landfall. It may recurve before reaching the coast. We are monitoring its path," Mritunjay Mohapatra, Additional Director General of the IMD, said in Delhi.

Mohapatra also heads the Cyclone Warning Division.

S Balachandran, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre in Chennai, said 'Fani' was likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours.

The storm has been named 'Fani,' as suggested by Bangladesh, he said.

Heavy falls at isolated places are very likely over Kerala on April 29 and 30.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected at a few places over north coastal Tamil Nadu and south coastal Andhra Pradesh on April 30 and May 1.

The sea along the coasts of Sri Lanka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh is likely to be "very rough" from April 28, the IMD said.

It has advised fishermen along the coasts of Sri Lanka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry not to venture into the seas.
First Published on Apr 27, 2019 09:16 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

