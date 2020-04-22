App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2020 06:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Depositing money in coronavirus relief fund as bail condition unjust, improper: Kerala High Court

Madhya Pradesh High Court on April 21 granted bail to an Indore resident, who was arrested for violating lockdown measures, on the condition that he donates Rs 10,000 to PM CARES Fund, and also renders voluntary services for a week

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
The Kerala High Court on April 22 quashed depositing money in the Coronavirus Relief Fund as a bail condition, LiveLaw has reported.

The order came after a Sessions Judge asked the petitioner to deposit an amount of Rs 25,000 towards the Coronavirus Relief Fund as a bail condition, and produce the receipt before the court. Aggrieved by this, the petitioner had moved the High Court, arguing that the condition is onerous.

The High Court Judge cited a Supreme Court verdict to buttress his stance. In the Moti Ram vs State of Madhya Pradesh case, it was held that the imposition of cash security or deposit of any amount for grant of bail is unjust, irregular and improper.

It is worthwhile to note that a similar order was pronounced by the Jharkhand High Court last week. The court had granted bail to six persons, including a former MP, on the condition that they deposit Rs 35,000 each in the PM CARES Fund (Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund) and submit proof of the payment, and also download the Aarogya Setu app once they are released from custody.

Similarly, the Madhya Pradesh High Court on April 21, granted bail to an Indore resident, who was arrested for violating lockdown measures,  on the condition that he donates Rs 10,000 to PM CARES Fund and also renders voluntary services for a week.

First Published on Apr 22, 2020 06:35 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Kerala High Court

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.