Deposit Rs 35k each in PM-CARES fund, download Aarogya Setu app: Jharkhand HC sets unusual bail conditions

Six people, including a former Member of Parliament (MP), were granted bail by the Jharkhand High court on rather unusual conditions. The court ordered the petitioners to deposit Rs 35,000 each in the PM-CARES Fund and submit proof of the payment, while also directing them to download the Aarogya Setu app once they are released from custody, LiveLaw reported.

The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) was set up in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to provide financial support and relief in the event of a public health emergency. It consists entirely of voluntary contributions from individuals/organisations and does not get any budgetary support. Several bigwigs of the business world, celebrities, sportspersons as well as regular citizens have made donations to the fund.

Former BJP MP Som Marandi and five others, who were granted bail by the court, had been convicted and sentenced to a year of imprisonment in the case of staging a 'rail roko' agitation in March 2012, the report noted.

The state HC set certain bail conditions for the six petitioners, which also included directions that the petitioners would abide by all government rules in place to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. It also required the six of them to produce a self-attested copy of their Aadhaar cards before the court, and submit their mobile numbers, which they are not allowed to change without the court's permission, as long the case is pending.