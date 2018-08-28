App
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 03:15 PM IST

Deposit money in Kerala CM's Relief Fund : Jharkhand High Court

Singh granted anticipatory bail to one Utpal Ray in a cheating and forgery case on the condition that he would deposit Rs 7,000 in the relief fund.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Jharkhand High Court has approved the anticipatory bail petitions of three persons on the condition that they deposit money in the Kerala Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

A bench of Justice A B Singh yesterday observed that much has to be done in Kerala following the devastation caused by floods.

Bail applications of fraud accused Dhaneswar Mandal and Sambhu Mandal were also similarly admitted at the cost of Rs 5,000 each. The court said the petitioners have to submit proof of the deposits made to the fund.

Jharkhand High Court Advocate Association general secretary Hemant Kumar Sikarwar said that high courts in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka had issued similar directions to some litigants to pay costs towards the relief fund in Kerala.
First Published on Aug 28, 2018 03:10 pm

