Deploy guards to curb open drinking near liquor vends: Delhi govt to stores

The Delhi government has directed liquor vends to deploy adequate number of guards to curb open drinking near the outlets.

In written directions, the excise department has asked liquor vends that if any person is found consuming liquor around the vend, they should immediately contact local police station.

The department has also directed these establishments to install CCTV cameras that can capture footage within 50 metres.

The directions were issued by the Assistant Commissioner (Excise) J P Singh after a review.

According to the department's directions, liquor vends will exhibit prominently that consumption of liquor in a public place is punishable with fine and/or imprisonment as provided under Rule 65 of the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010.

"If any person is found consuming liquor around the vicinity of vend then they should immediately contact the concerned police station or inform to Control Room of Excise Department.

"Wherever required, adequate number of guards must be deployed at the vend," Singh said in its direction.

"Proper lighting arrangement should be maintained in and around the vend," Singh also said.

In November 2016, the Delhi government launched a drive against open drinking.