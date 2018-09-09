App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2018 03:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Deploy guards to curb open drinking near liquor vends: Delhi govt to stores

The department has also directed these establishments to install CCTV cameras that can capture footage within 50 metres.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi government has directed liquor vends to deploy adequate number of guards to curb open drinking near the outlets.

In written directions, the excise department has asked liquor vends that if any person is found consuming liquor around the vend, they should immediately contact local police station.

The department has also directed these establishments to install CCTV cameras that can capture footage within 50 metres.

The directions were issued by the Assistant Commissioner (Excise) J P Singh after a review.

According to the department's directions, liquor vends will exhibit prominently that consumption of liquor in a public place is punishable with fine and/or imprisonment as provided under Rule 65 of the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010.

"If any person is found consuming liquor around the vicinity of vend then they should immediately contact the concerned police station or inform to Control Room of Excise Department.

"Wherever required, adequate number of guards must be deployed at the vend," Singh said in its direction.

"Proper lighting arrangement should be maintained in and around the vend," Singh also said.

In November 2016, the Delhi government launched a drive against open drinking.
First Published on Sep 9, 2018 03:05 pm

tags #AAP #Health #India

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.