Deoria shelter home abuse: NGO recognition, funds were revoked a year back

The Deoria shelter home in Uttar Pradesh, where young girls were allegedly sexually abused, was run by an non-governmental organisation (NGO) whose recognition was suspended and funds revoked in June last year, according to an Indian Express report.

On July 31, the District Probation Officer (DPO) had tried to shut down the home but was not allowed to enter the premises.

The issue came to light after a 10 year-old girl fled from the shelter on August 6 and narrated her ordeal at a local police station. After this, the police raided the shelter and rescued 24 inmates. However, the police are yet to trace the whereabouts of 18 girls.

The girl, who approached the police, alleged that one of the caretakers used to take the girls away in the evening and they returned the next day with swollen eyes.

Mohan and Girija Tripathi, who ran the shelter, have been arrested and remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

A probe committee comprising Principal Secretary, Government of Uttar Pradesh Women Welfare, Renuka Kumar and Additional Director General of Women's Helpline Anju Gupta will turn in their report later today.

UP Minister for Women and Child Welfare Rita Bahuguna Joshi said the Deoria District Magistrate has been transferred for not taking timely action despite receiving letters regarding the same. “He was District Magistrate for past one year and failed to act despite several letters including one from the Principal Secretary. Though this centre was running illegally, he did not react. That is why he has been removed,” she said.

A departmental inquiry has been initiated against two other government officials and a former DPO, under whose term the NGO's recognition was revoked, has been suspended.

Reacting to the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered district magistrates to inspect women shelters in their respective districts. Defending the Chief Minister in the Lok Sabha, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said, "The UP Chief Minister has acted swiftly. No body will be spared."