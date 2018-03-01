App
Feb 27, 2018 11:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Denying insurance coverage on hereditary diseases illegal: Delhi High Court

The court ruled that the clauses of the Irda in place were against Article 14 (Right to Equality) and Article 21 (Right to Life) of the Constitution for being “too broad, ambiguous and discriminatory”.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi High Court has passed a judgement saying that health insurance companies cannot deny health insurance on the basis of genetic factors.

According to a Mint report, the judgement was passed by Justice Pratibha M. Singh with reference to a plea sought by Jai Prakash Tayal, who is suffering from Hypertrophic Obstructive Cardiomyopathy and is seeking damages from United India Insurance Co. Limited.

The court ruled that the clauses in place were against Article 14 (Right to Equality) and Article 21 (Right to Life) of the Constitution.

The court noted that common diseases such as diabetes and heart disease were included in the broad definition of genetic diseases.

The court further ruled that insurance companies were free to draw up contracts that were backed by emipirical claims and quantifiable data, as opposed to subjective claims.

The court said that the Insurance Regulatory Development Authority (Irda) ought to have paid closer attention to the matter. It said that genuine claims were rejected by major insurance companies on the ambiguity of the Irda guidelines.

The 2016 guidelines only spoke of ‘congenital anomalies’ and made no clear reference to the genetic disorders.

The report further quoted insurance experts saying that the important effect of this ruling would be that insurance companies may not be able to deny insurance to a person on the basis of genetic disorders, if the policyholder had no prior knowledge of the disorder.

