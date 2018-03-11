App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 11, 2018 12:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Densely populated cities sustain urban planning better: CSE

The web of interconnected lanes in the densely populated cities makes travelling faster, CSE executive director Roychowdhury said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The executive director of Centre for Science and Environment, Anumita Roychowdhury, has said "high-density cities can sustain urban planning better than the newly built ones".

Speaking at a programme - 'Green cities mission: a dialogue on urban sustainability' - Roychowdhury said yesterday the web of interconnected lanes in the densely populated cities makes travelling faster.

"People can walk short distances in the high-density cities. In a new place like Newtown, where the planners have built rows of super blocks at the nodes and there is no maze of lanes, vehicle is the only option for travelling," she explained.

That in a way also gives rise to vehicular pollution, Roychowdhury said.

related news

"The builders often do not take climatic factors into consideration. It is necessary to monitor energy performances of green-rated buildings and modify the bylaws of urban planning bodies."

Asked about the situation in West Bengal, she said, "While the state government is formulating new policies and announcing incentive programmes for green buildings, we have to find out if we are implementing the ideas in a proper manner," the top CSE official said.

West Bengal Pollution Control Board Chairman Kalyan Rudra said initiatives have been taken for solid waste management and recycling.

"Years ago, a popular resort/open air theatre had come up on the top of a waste dump which looked like a hilltop along E M Bypass. I think using waste materials for such purposes is not feasible. Instead we should look towards recycling or reusing waste," he said.

The takeaway points from the of the one-day meet - organised by the CSE Delhi and Institute of Town Planners - will be forwarded to the Urban Development Ministry and Environment Ministry for a "possible follow-up action", Roychowdhury added.

IIT Kharagpur Professor Somnath Sen, IIEST Professor Souvannic Roy, Technical Advisor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation N B Basu were among those who participated in yesterday's programme.

tags #Centre for Science and Environment #India #urban planning

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC