Dense fog reduces visibility to near-zero in parts of Delhi

Dense fog covered the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) in early hours of January 1, with the temperature dropping to around 6 degrees Celsius.

According to news agency ANI, the visibility dropped to near zero on the Delhi–Noida Direct (DND) Flyway in the early hours of the New Year. Some weather agencies have forecast rainfall in and around Delhi on January 2.

The Delhi airport said at 4 am that Low Visibility Procedures were being undertaken due to the fog. However, it said that all flight operations were normal.



The cold wave-like conditions in the national capital were triggered by snowfall in the hills and winter peaking in parts of north India, including Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, the Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 504 in the early hours of January 1. PM2.5 was at 371, higher than the last few days.

PM2.5 is the mixture of solid particulate matter and liquid droplets found in the air. Breathing such air can affect the heart and cause chronic cardiovascular problems.

AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51–100 is "satisfactory", 101–200 is "moderately polluted", 201–300 is "poor", 301–400 is "very poor" and 401–500 is considered "severe". The categorisation may vary depending on the monitoring agency.

