 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Dense fog, cold wave grip swathes of north, northwest India

PTI
Dec 26, 2022 / 06:32 PM IST

In Delhi, dense fog lowered visibility to 50 metres in some areas, affecting road and rail traffic

(Representative image)

Dense to very dense fog swept over parts of the country's north and northwest on Monday with the Met department predicting the conditions to persist over the next few days.

A severe cold wave gripped the region with temperatures plummeting in several towns and cities.

In Delhi, dense fog lowered visibility to 50 metres in some areas, affecting road and rail traffic.

Ten trains were reported running late by 1.45 to 3.30 hours, a Railway spokesperson said.

The mercury dropped to 3 degrees Celsius in the Ridge area, 4.9 degrees below normal, making it the coldest place in the national capital.

The Ridge and the Ayanagar weather stations recorded a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius and 4.1 degrees Celsius, respectively.