Denied passport over 'national security concerns', says former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti was among the mainstream political leaders who were detained after Article 370's abrogation (File photo)

Former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on March 29 claimed that she was denied the passport by authorities over 'national security concerns'.

Mufti shared the copy of a notice which she received from the J&K Police, stating that her request for passport renewal has been discarded. The "adverse" feedback received from the Crime Investigation Department (CID) was cited as the reason to deny her the passport.

"Passport Office refused to issue my passport based on CID's report citing it as detrimental to the security of India," the senior politician tweeted.



Passport Office refused to issue my passport based on CID’s report citing it as ‘detrimental to the security of India. This is the level of normalcy achieved in Kashmir since Aug 2019 that an ex Chief Minister holding a passport is a threat to the sovereignty of a mighty nation. pic.twitter.com/3Z2CfDgmJy

— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) March 29, 2021

"This is the level of normalcy achieved in Kashmir since Aug 2019 that an ex Chief Minister holding a passport is a threat to the sovereignty of a mighty nation (sic)," her tweet further stated.

Mufti, the chief of J&K People's Democratic Party (PDP), served as the chief minister of the erstwhile state from April 2016 to June 2018. She headed the coalition government which included the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

She resigned after the BJP pulled out from the government, leading to a loss of majority for the ruling alliance in the legislative assembly.

After the Centre had scrapped Article 370 in August 2019, Mehbooba was among the politicians who were detained. She was released from detention in October 2020.