Denied access to road leading to crematorium, Dalits in Tamil Nadu village forced to lower body from bridge

A video of an accident victim's body being lowered from a 20-foot-high bridge using ropes went viral on August 21.

On August 19, villagers belonging to the Adi Dravidar colony of Narayanapuram near Vanniyambadi town in Tamil Nadu were forced to lower their dead from a bridge after being denied access to the road leading to the cremation grounds on the riverbank, The Times of India has reported.

For the past four years, Dalit residents of this town have been forced to adopt this route to cremate their dead, a resident of the colony told the newspaper. This was because the land strips on the way to the cremation grounds were allegedly encroached upon by two caste Hindus, the report said.

The deceased, identified as N Kuppan, who died in a road accident last week, belonged to the Adi Dravidar community of the village. Adi Dravidar is the term used by the state of Tamil Nadu to denote Dalits.

Kuppan's nephew Vijay told TOI, "On Saturday, when we tried to take my uncle’s body through the land strips, watchmen guarding it refused us entry. Fearing a clash, villagers used a cradle to drop the body from the bridge and cremated it."

"Due to the recent rainfall, the Narayanapuram Adi Dravidar Colony crematorium is not in good condition. Therefore, they are using an old crematorium near Palar river. For reaching the crematory, they have to pass agriculture lands of caste Hindus. As Kuppan died on Saturday morning, his relatives tried to take the body through these areas. But, the outraged caste Hindus - mainly Vellalar, Gounders and Vanniyars - allegedly prevented the body to be taken through their lands and asked the Dalits to take a different route," a police officer in Vanniyambadi told The Hindustan Times.