 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Dengue infection tally crosses 3,000-mark in Delhi

PTI
Nov 21, 2022 / 09:14 PM IST

The dengue infection tally stood at 2,761 till November 11, and 283 more cases have been recorded since then till November 18.

Representative Image

Over 800 dengue cases have been reported in the national capital in the first two-and-half weeks of November, taking the infection tally of the vector-borne disease to more than 3,000 so far this year, according to a civic report issued on Monday.

In October, 1,238 cases were logged.

The dengue infection tally stood at 2,761 till November 11, and 283 more cases have been recorded since then till November 18.

The city has also recorded 219 cases of malaria and 44 cases of chikungunya this year, according to the report released by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Of the total 3,044 reported cases, 693 were logged in September.

In 2017, the city had logged 4,556 cases in the January 1-November 18 period, the report stated.