MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 800/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Dengue death toll rises to 23 in Delhi, case count now over 9,500: Civic body

The number of dengue cases rose to over 9,500, though about 130 fresh cased have been logged in the last one week, the rise being far less than what was being reported till a few weeks ago.

PTI
December 27, 2021 / 03:03 PM IST

Six more deaths due to dengue have been reported in the national capital, taking the total number of fatalities due to the vector-borne disease reported in Delhi this year to 23, according to a municipal report released on Monday.

The number of dengue cases rose to over 9,500, though about 130 fresh cased have been logged in the last one week, the rise being far less than what was being reported till a few weeks ago.

Till December 18, the official dengue death tally, maintained by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, had stood at 17.

According to the civic body's report on vector-borne diseases released on Monday, a total of 9,545 dengue cases and 23 deaths have been recorded this season till December 25.

A total 1,269 cases have been recorded this month till December 25.

Close

Related stories

In the previous years, the total dengue cases reported were 4,431 (2016), 4,726 (2017), 2,798 (2018), 2,036 (2019) and 1,072 (2020), according to the report.

In 2015, the city had witnessed a massive outbreak of dengue with the number of cases crossing 10,600 in October itself, making it the worst outbreak of the vector-borne disease in the national capital since 1996.

The number of dengue fatalities this year is the highest in the national capital since 2016, when the officially reported death count was 10.

The national capital recorded two deaths due to dengue in 2019, four in 2018, and 10 each in 2017 and 2016.

The number of deaths due to dengue in years preceding to 2020, had stood at -- 2 (in 2019); 4 (2018); 10 (2017); and 10 (2016), according to the official tally maintained by the SDMC.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #Delhi #dengue #India
first published: Dec 27, 2021 03:03 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | What does the Capacity Building Commission mean for India's civil services?

Policy Talk | What does the Capacity Building Commission mean for India's civil services?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.