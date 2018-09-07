Demonetisation helped bring down fake notes smuggling along Indo-Bangla border: BSF DG

The smuggling of fake Indian currency notes (FICN) across the India-Bangladesh border has come down "considerably" post demonetisation, BSF chief K K Sharma said Friday.

On the contrary, the Border Security Force (BSF), at the end of a six-day visit and meeting with their Bangladeshi counterparts, BGB, said in a statement that they have conveyed their "concern about increase in smuggling of FICN" to the other side.

Maj Gen Shafeenul Islam, DG, Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB), said during a press conference here that they have deployed fake currency detecting machines at important markets, land ports and integrated check posts along the 4,096-km border shared by the two countries.

The quantum of FICN smuggling has come down considerably after demonetisation even as the quality of notes being seized is not very good and they can be easily detected, Sharma, the Director General of the 2.5-lakh personnel strong BSF who is set to retire this month-end, said.

He said FICN with a face value of Rs 11 lakh has been seized by the force so far this year as compared to the figure of crores that was seized before demonetisation.

In an apparent reference to Pakistan, the BSF chief said fake notes were being made and sent from the "friendly neighbour" on the western side of India, and Bangladesh was only used as a transit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had demonetised high-value currency notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 on November 8, 2016. A joint record of discussions signed between the two forces Friday also talked about FICN.

"The BSF DG appreciated the efforts of BGB and other security forces of Bangladesh against smuggling of fake currency notes and sought further cooperation in detecting such units in Bangladesh and legal prosecution of defaulters," an official statement said.

"DG BGB stated that law enforcement agencies of Bangladesh were taking action against fake currency note racketeers and side by side the government has already placed fake currency detecting machines at all integrated check posts (ICPs) and many other places across the country," it said.

The statement added that both the sides appreciated each other's efforts to curb the smuggling of fake Indian currency notes into India as well as the smuggling of phensedyl and other psychotropic substances to Bangladesh, and pledged to continue the efforts in this regard.