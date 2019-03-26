Demonetisation has hurt the country very badly: Sharad Pawar

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said demonetisation was an "unfortunate" decision that has hurt the country "very badly".

He also said the after-effects of the 2016 decision will be felt for years to come.

Addressing a rally here in Marathwada region, Pawar said several industrial units shut down due to demonetisation announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as a result of which 15 lakh people lost their jobs.

"Demonetisation was the unfortunate decision that has hurt the country very badly. Its after effects will be felt in coming years. The Modi government has completely finished farmers, farm labourers and the working class," Pawar charged.

The former Union minister said the Modi government was working only for industrialists and capitalists.

"Farmers are distressed. Instead of targetting the rich who have black money, the Modi government hit the common man by taking away their hard earned money. Demonetisation was misuse of power," he alleged.

Pawar said even the common man has understood the "Rafale fighter jet scam in which industrialist Anil Ambani was given the contract even though he lacked prior experience in aircraft manufacturing".

He also criticised the Modi government for "taking credit" for IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman's release from Pakistan custody.

The IAF pilot was captured by Pakistan after his MiG Bison was shot down while chasing an intruding F16.