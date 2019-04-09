Demonetisation boosted economic growth, crippled illegal companies: PM Modi

Demonetisation is the reason India's formal economy has risen so fast, as it helped cripple illegal companies and boosted economic growth by releasing money into the system, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an interview to News18.

"The number of people paying income tax in the 60 years since independence has doubled in the last five years," said Modi.

"More than 3.5 lakh companies—hundreds of them operated out of tiny rooms—all illegal outfits than ran a parallel economy, that ran hawala networks and looted the economy, were identified thanks to demonetisation, and their operations were stopped. Crores of rupees that were disclosed entered the government coffers," he said.

When asked about a rise in cash in circulation, Modi said that the volume of currency would have been much higher if demonetisation had not happened.

"Big people whose businesses were hit and exposed by demonetisation have still not been able to recover from the blow. But the common citizen who suffered initially due to demonetisation stood by us," claimed Modi. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fought UP elections on the issue of demonetisation and was successful in forming the government, said Modi.

Modi added that development will be the number one issue for his party this election. "Development is two-fold. One is related to social infrastructure, the other is physical infrastructure."

"It is a matter of pride for us that today global agencies like World Bank, IMF or any other rating agencies, everyone has unanimously agreed that India is progressing the fastest among the world's biggest economies," he said.

The full interview will be aired today at 7.00 pm and 10.00 pm on CNN-News18, News18 India, CNBC TV18 and other News18 regional channels