Democratisation of technology important tool to help bridge data divide: PM Modi

PM Modi addresses G20 ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday pitched for democratisation of technology to bridge the data divide, and told G20 development ministers that India is willing to share its experience with partner countries as digitalisation has brought about a revolutionary change here.

Speaking to G20 development ministers through a video address, Modi also batted for reforms in multilateral financial institutions to expand their eligibility criteria to ensure that finance is accessible to those in need. He underlined the growing data divide and said high quality data is critical to meaningful policy-making, efficient resource allocation and effective public service delivery.

”Democratisation of technology is an important tool to help bridge the data divide. In India, digitalisation has brought about a revolutionary change. Technology is being used as a tool to empower people, make data accessible, and ensure inclusivity,” he said, adding India is willing to share its experience with partner countries.

He hope that discussions at the G20 development ministers’ meeting will result in tangible actions to promote data for discourse, data for development and data for delivery in developing countries.Noting that development is a core issue for the Global South, he said these countries were severely impacted by the disruptions created by the global Covid pandemic.

The food, fuel, and fertiliser crises because of geo-political tensions have delivered another blow, he added. ”In such circumstances, the decisions you make carry great significance for humanity as a whole. I strongly believe that it is our collective responsibility not to let the Sustainable Development Goals fall behind. We must ensure that no one is left behind. It is imperative for this group to send a strong message to the world that we have an action plan to achieve this,” he said.

”Our efforts must be comprehensive, inclusive, fair, and sustainable. We should increase investment in fulfilling the SDGs and find solutions to address the debt risks faced by many countries,” he said. In India, efforts have been made to improve people’s life in more than hundred aspirational districts, which were pockets of under-development.

”Our experience shows that they have now emerged as the catalysts of growth in the country. I urge the G20 Development Ministers to study this model of development. It may be relevant as you work towards accelerating Agenda 2030,” the prime minister said.

In India, we hold great respect for rivers, trees, mountains, and all elements of nature, he noted. ”Traditional Indian thought promotes a pro-planet lifestyle. Last year, along with the UN Secretary General, I launched Mission LiFE - Lifestyle. I am glad that this group is working to develop a set of high-level principles on LiFE. This would be a significant contribution to climate action,” Modi said.

The prime minister also made a strong pitch for gender equality and women’s empowerment, saying they are crucial to achieve the SDGs. ”In India, we are not limited to women’s empowerment. Ours is a women-led development. Women are setting the agenda for development and are also the agents of growth and change. I urge you to adopt a game-changing action plan for women-led development,” he said.

Describing Varanasi, where the meeting is taking place, as the oldest living city of the mother of democracy, the prime minister said it is a fitting location for the G20 development ministers’ meeting. ”Kashi has been a centre of knowledge, discussion, debate, culture, and spirituality for centuries. It has the essence of India’s diverse heritage and serves as a convergence point for people from all parts of the country,” he said.

The spirit of Kashi is energised by India’s timeless traditions, he noted. ”I hope that you will not spend all your time in meeting rooms! I encourage you to go out, explore, and experience the spirit of Kashi. And, I say this not only because Kashi is my constituency, I am confident that experiencing the Ganga ’Aarti’ and visiting Sarnath will inspire you to achieve your desired results,” the prime minister added.