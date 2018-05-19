App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 19, 2018 06:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Democracy saved in Karnataka, says DMK

DMK today said democracy in Karnataka has been saved by the actions of the Supreme Court and greeted the leadership of the JD(S) and Congress after BJP strongman B S Yeddyurappa resigned as chief minister minutes before the scheduled trust vote.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

DMK today said democracy in Karnataka has been saved by the actions of the Supreme Court and greeted the leadership of the JD(S) and Congress after BJP strongman B S Yeddyurappa resigned as chief minister minutes before the scheduled trust vote. "...May this herald the coming together of secular parties for the upcoming elections," DMK working president M K Stalin said in a tweet. "Democracy in Karnataka has been saved by the actions of the Supreme Court. I extend my congratulations to @hd_kumaraswamy and @INCIndia..." he said.

Apparently taking a dig at the BJP, actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan said "let the light of democracy that has come up in Karnataka spread throught out the nation."

Catch the latest news, views and analysis on Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018

tags #Karnataka Polls 2018 #Politics

most popular

These top 10 stocks can return up to 55% in 1 year

These top 10 stocks can return up to 55% in 1 year

Ram Jethmalani moves SC against Karnataka governor's decision inviting BJP to form govt

Ram Jethmalani moves SC against Karnataka governor's decision inviting BJP to form govt

How should investors play ITC after Q4 show? Brokerages see it rising up to 20%

How should investors play ITC after Q4 show? Brokerages see it rising up to 20%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.