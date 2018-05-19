Democracy saved in Karnataka, says DMK

DMK today said democracy in Karnataka has been saved by the actions of the Supreme Court and greeted the leadership of the JD(S) and Congress after BJP strongman B S Yeddyurappa resigned as chief minister minutes before the scheduled trust vote.
DMK today said democracy in Karnataka has been saved by the actions of the Supreme Court and greeted the leadership of the JD(S) and Congress after BJP strongman B S Yeddyurappa resigned as chief minister minutes before the scheduled trust vote. "...May this herald the coming together of secular parties for the upcoming elections," DMK working president M K Stalin said in a tweet. "Democracy in Karnataka has been saved by the actions of the Supreme Court. I extend my congratulations to @hd_kumaraswamy and @INCIndia..." he said.Apparently taking a dig at the BJP, actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan said "let the light of democracy that has come up in Karnataka spread throught out the nation."
