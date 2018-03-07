Demarcate forest lands: Jammu & Kashmir panel to government

An environment panel on Wednesday asked the Jammu and Kashmir government to demarcate forest lands to stop encroachments and adopt appropriate mechanisms to check the pollution from brick kilns.

CPI(M) MLA Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami helmed the meeting of the Committee on Environment of Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, held here to discuss the measures initiated to protect the environment, forests, water bodies and other natural resources of the state, an official spokesperson said.

The committee suggested that the state forest department must take all necessary steps to demarcate the entire forest land to avoid day-to-day encroachment efforts by unscrupulous elements for their ulterior motives, the spokesperson said.

Calling for strict action against the encroachers and steps to retrieve the encroached forest land, the committee set new targets for forest demarcation and discussed the quantum of total area demarcated during the last two years in the state, the spokesperson added.

The committee, according to the spokesperson, directed the concerned authorities to conduct a survey to find out the actual needs of the brick kilns in the state.

The government should take necessary steps based on the survey and adopt a mechanism to check the pollution level out of these brick kilns. It also sought strict action against illegal brick kilns working in the state, he said.

It also directed the concerned department to launch a plantation drive at uncovered and degenerated forest lands, adding: "Forests are the lifeline of the environment and ecology, besides survival of the whole humanity in the world.