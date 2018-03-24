App
Mar 24, 2018 05:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Demand to release water into Godavari from Gangapur dam

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

A city-based environmentalist has demanded that authorities should release water into the Godavari from Gangapur Dam near here in two phases every year to prevent the river from drying up or become stagnated.

Rajesh Pandit, who has filed a PIL regarding pollution of the river in the Bombay High Court, and on which the court has passed several orders, said he wrote a letter to Nashik Collector B Radhakrishnan today.

He has asked the Collector to follow the directions of the court as well as the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) to release 41.6 cusecs of water from the dam for eight days between November to January, and another 125 cusecs of water for ten days between February to June every year, he said.

The river has gone dry or become stagnated in some places due to insufficient water, he said.

