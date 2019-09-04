Demand for teaching jobs witnesses impressive jump: Job site data

Growth in searches for teaching jobs has jumped 40 percent in 2018-19, a job site said. The impressive increase could be attributed to the development of digital media which has opened avenues to new roles such as online tutors and e-educators, the site Indeed said in a statement.

The data revealed a 41 percent increase in job searches for teaching jobs from July 2016 to July 2019. Growth in searches for teacher jobs has been the highest in 2018-19 witnessing a 40 percent increase.

There was an increase of 14 percent in job-seeker interest for these roles during 2017-18, while three years ago (2016-17) there was a dip of 11 percent in job seeker interest towards teaching roles.

"The advancement of technology and e-learning has led to the rise of online tutor and e-educator jobs", it said. The new-age profession does come with its perks.

While the average annual salary for a teacher in India is Rs 2,19,804 and goes up to Rs 5,88,000 per annum; the average annual salary of an online tutor in the country is Rs 4,80,000 and goes up to Rs 9,25,000 per annum, Indeed said.