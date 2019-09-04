Demand for teaching jobs witnesses impressive jump: Job site data

The data revealed a 41% increase in job searches for teaching jobs from July 2016 to July 2019.
Growth in searches for teaching jobs has jumped 40 percent in 2018-19, a job site said. The impressive increase could be attributed to the development of digital media which has opened avenues to new roles such as online tutors and e-educators, the site Indeed said in a statement.
The data revealed a 41 percent increase in job searches for teaching jobs from July 2016 to July 2019. Growth in searches for teacher jobs has been the highest in 2018-19 witnessing a 40 percent increase.
There was an increase of 14 percent in job-seeker interest for these roles during 2017-18, while three years ago (2016-17) there was a dip of 11 percent in job seeker interest towards teaching roles.
"The advancement of technology and e-learning has led to the rise of online tutor and e-educator jobs", it said. The new-age profession does come with its perks.
While the average annual salary for a teacher in India is Rs 2,19,804 and goes up to Rs 5,88,000 per annum; the average annual salary of an online tutor in the country is Rs 4,80,000 and goes up to Rs 9,25,000 per annum, Indeed said.Salary estimates are based on salaries submitted anonymously to Indeed by employees, users, and collected from past and present job advertisements on Indeed in the past 36 months, it added.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.