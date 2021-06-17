Delta plus variant may set off third COVID-19 wave in Maharashtra, active cases may top 8 lakh: Health department

NITI Aayog Member (Health) VK Paul had earlier said that a new mutation has been detected called Delta plus variant and it has been there since March 2021 in Europe. | Image: By Sue Rae Edmondson/Shutterstock

Maharashtra health department has warned that the Delta plus variant of the novel coronavirus may cause the third wave of infections in the state. During a meeting attended by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the state health department officials said that active COVID-19 patients could reach up to eight lakh, while 10 percent out of them could be children.

The meeting held on June 16 to take stock of preparations to tackle a possible third wave of COVID-19 was attended by state health minister Rajesh Tope and members of the state task force on COVID-19.

Thackeray directed agencies to work in tandem to ensure beds, liquid medical oxygen, medicines, equipment, and adequate stock, especially in the rural areas, is made available across the state, Chief Minister's Office said on Twitter.

"Though vaccination plays an important role in this battle against COVID-19, one must also not forget that social-distancing norms need to be maintained," Thackeray said during the meeting, as per an Indian Express report.

He further said that RT-PCR tests have to be increased and PPE kits and other material has to be procured too.

The health department said there were 19 lakh cases in the first wave (post-March 2020 outbreak), while in the second wave (which started around mid-February 2021) so far, more than 40 lakh infections had been registered in Maharashtra.

Earlier this week, the Union health ministry said the highly transmissible Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 has mutated further to form the Delta plus' or AY.1' variant, but there is no immediate cause for concern in India as its incidence in the country is still low.

The new Delta plus variant has been formed due to a mutation in the Delta or B.1.617.2 variant, first identified in India and one of the drivers of the deadly second wave, it had said.