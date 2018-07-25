Delivery of VVPATs way behind schedule, dims chances of early Lok Sabha elections

The Election Commission may fail to meet the deadline it committed to the Supreme Court for procuring over 16 lakh VVPAT machines before Lok Sabha 2019 elections, The Indian Express has reported.

This, however, has a direct bearing on the debate and speculation over the general elections being preponed. Given the current shortfall in the number of VVPATs, any move to advance the Lok Sabha polls will be faced with logistical challenges.

The Election Commission (EC) had submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court, committing that they will introduce VVPAT (Voter-Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) machines in all polling stations for the Lok Sabha elections, currently scheduled for May 2019 (according to the EC website).

The EC delegated the work to two manufacturing Public Sector Units (PSUs) – Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) in Bengaluru and Electronics Corporation of Indian Limited (ECIL) in Hyderabad. It also committed that the two companies will deliver the requisite number of VVPAT machines by September 2018.

However, the poll panel had received only 3.48 lakh units as of June 19 this year of the total order of 16.15 lakh VVPAT machines, meeting only 22 percent of the target, three months before the deadline. This could have direct implications on the speculation of early general assembly elections, considering the shortfall in VVPAT machines could lead to logistical challenges for the Election Commission.

What are VVPAT machines and why does the EC want to switch to them?

VVPAT (Voter-Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) machines were introduced by the poll panel in order to retain the faith of the people in EVMs, whose accuracy has been questioned time and again by the Opposition parties, particularly after the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections that were conducted in March 2017.

To alleviate any doubts associated with EVMs, the EC brought in VVPAT machines which produce a printout of the vote cast using an EVM. The printout can be cross-checked by the voter to allay any doubts, and then it is deposited in a box. In the case of a dispute, the numbers from the EVM can be checked against the printouts to remove any discrepancies.

Have VVPAT machines been used earlier?

The Election Commission had incorporated the use of VVPAT machines in all polling booths for Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat assembly elections last year, and Karnataka Assembly elections in May this year.

How many VVPAT units will be required for Lok Sabha Elections 2019?

The EC estimated that it will require :

# 16.35 lakh Control Units (CUs)

# 22.37 lakh Ballot Units (BUs)

# 16.35 lakh VVPATs

It is to be noted that one CU and one BU together make an EVM.

After taking its current stock into account, the EC had ordered:

# 9.3 lakh CUs

# 13.95 lakh BUs

# 16.15 lakh VVPATs

The quantity was equally distributed between BEL and ECIL, which had promised delivery by September 2018.

Why should the delivery be made in September 2018 when Lok Sabha elections are due in May 2019?

The Election Commission’s rationale of the September 2018 deadline is the fact that the new EVMs and VVPAT units are of a new make called M3 and supports features that the EC staff aren’t aware of. The EC said it needs time to adequately train their staff to use the new machines. In addition, in order to ensure proper functioning, it is pertinent to carry out first-level checks on the machine which will take at least six months.

What has been delivered so far?

As of June 19, 2018, the EC has procured:

# 5.8 lakh BUs (which is 42 percent of the order)

# 4 lakh CUs (which is 43 percent of the order)

# 3.48 lakh VVPATs (which is 22 percent of the order)

What is causing the delay?

According to the report, the EC has expressed concern over the delay in supply. In December 2017, the polling panel had sent SOS to the Ministry of Defence and the Department of Atomic Energy — the parent ministries of BEL and ECIL respectively.

In a review meeting with the manufacturers in September 2017, the EC had realized that ECIL was in no position to meet the deadline. As a result, it had re-appropriated 50 per cent of ECIL’s order to BEL on grounds of inefficiency. BEL’s performance has been relatively better.

Taking cognizance of EC’s SOS, the Law Ministry wrote to the poll panel in December 2017, saying it was too late to flag the issue of a delayed supply. G Narayana Raju, the then Legislative Secretary, in his letter had stated that the government had approved the procurement of EVMs and VVPATs on time and that flagging the issue at “at this juncture when the situation has reached a critical stage, does not appear to be a desirable position”. He had also said issues regarding technical glitches should have been discussed across the table with the manufacturers earlier.

Despite EC’s SOS, ECIL continued to miss monthly production targets, even until May this year, according to documents accessed by The Indian Express.