App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 08, 2018 04:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delivery of e-buses expected to start from second quarter of next yr: Kejriwal

A senior Transport Department official said that the trial of the e-bus operation is likely to begin after September 15

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi government is working on its plan to induct e-buses and the delivery of first batch of these vehicles is expected to start from second quarter of next year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Saturday. He also expected that the Delhi High Court will lift its stay on the procurement of 2,000 standard floor buses further boosting public transport in the city.

"Our plan for electric buses is ready. I hope delivery of e-buses will start from second quarter of next year," Kejriwal said on the sidelines of a mega tree plantation drive of his government.

The Delhi Cabinet in July this year had given an in-principle approval for procurement of 1,000 low-floor electric buses.

The Delhi Integrated Multi Modal Transit System (DIMTS) has been appointed as a consultant for the procurement process.

related news

A senior Transport Department official said that the trial of the e-bus operation is likely to begin after September 15.

"Three manufacturers, including one from China, have promised to provide e-buses for the trial run. Their formal consent is expected to be conveyed by mid September," he said.

The chief minister also said that the Delhi government was on the verge of buying 2,000 buses when the Delhi High Court stayed it in February this year.

Later, the government approached the Supreme Court against the stay order, that has allowed it to purchase 500 buses.

"The Supreme Court also directed us to approach the high court. I am hopeful the high court will lift the stay and we will be able to buy 2,000 buses," he said.

The buses under public transport in the national capital include over 4,000 run by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and 1,612 standard floor buses operated by the DIMTS.
First Published on Sep 8, 2018 04:20 pm

tags #Delhi #India

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.