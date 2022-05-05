Delimitation Commission on J&K signs final order, recommends hike in number of assembly seats

The Jammu & Kashmir Delimitation Commission on May 5 signed the final order for the Delimitation of the Union Territory. The commission in its report had recommended an increase in the number of Assembly seats in both the Jammu and Kashmir regions.

Since the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in August 2019, the commission has proposed increasing the number of seats in the assembly from 83 to 90. Besides, there are 24 seats in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) that continue to remain vacant. Further, for the first time, nine seats have been proposed for scheduled tribes (STs).

The panel has also proposed six additional seats for Jammu and one for Kashmir. As of now, the Kashmir division has 46 seats and Jammu division 37. The six new Assembly constituencies in the Jammu region are expected to be carved out from Rajouri, Doda, Udhampur, Kishtwar, Kathua, and Samba districts. While, for the Kashmir region, the panel recommended one new seat be carved out from the Kupwara district.

The panel, formed by the Centre in March 2020, is headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai and comprises chief election commissioner Sushil Chandra and deputy election commissioner Chander Bhushan Kumar, state election commissioner (SEC) KK Sharma and chief electoral officer Hridesh Kumar as its ex-officio members. It was granted a year's extension and then another extension of two months in February this year to complete its task, for the term that was to otherwise end on March 6.

The Commission is expected to submit the final draft for the assembly and Lok Sabha constituency changes to pave way for elections in the newly-formed union territory. The panel was tasked to redraw the boundaries of assembly and parliamentary constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. The Assembly elections are expected to be held in October 2022.

It would make the delimitation ‘award’ public detailing the number of constituencies and their size by bringing out a gazette notification once the report is submitted to the government. The decision is crucial as only after the delimitation exercise is over will the much-awaited polls take place in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With ANI inputs)