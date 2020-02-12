App
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 12:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delighted that Trump will be in India, will accord him memorable welcome: PM Modi

In a series of tweets, PM Modi said India and the US share a common commitment to democracy and pluralism

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 12 said he is "extremely delighted" that US President Donald Trump and his wife will be India later this month and added that they will be accorded a memorable welcome.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister said India and the US share a common commitment to democracy and pluralism.

"Our nations are cooperating extensively on a wide range of issues. Robust friendship between our nations augurs well not only for our citizens but also for the entire world," he said.

President Trump will be visiting India on February 24 and 25.

PM Modi said the visit is a very special one and will go a long way in further cementing the India-US friendship.

"India will accord a memorable welcome to our esteemed guests," the prime minister said.

First Published on Feb 12, 2020 12:29 pm

