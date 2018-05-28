App
May 28, 2018 09:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi's water crisis: Congress to launch 'Jal Satyagraha'

The Congress's Delhi unit will launch a "Jal Satyagraha" in June to highlight the shortage of water supply in the city.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Congress's Delhi unit will launch a "Jal Satyagraha" in June to highlight the shortage of water supply in the city. The capital is facing "acute water shortage" despite the fact that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal heads the Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken said in a press conference today.

The month-long “Jal Satyagraha” agitation will start from June 1 and conclude on June 30 in all assembly constituencies of Delhi, especially those having large concentration of unauthorised colonies, resettlement colonies and the areas where the poor people live, he said.

It will highlight "failure" of the Aam Aadmi Party government in providing clean drinking water to the people and to end the vicious grip of the tanker mafia in Delhi, Maken said.

"Instead of putting an end to the rule of the water tanker mafia, the AAP government has increased the number of tankers which points to corruption and a major scam," he alleged.

The chief minister talks about giving free water to the people, but the poor are forced to buy water from the tanker mafia, he alleged.

